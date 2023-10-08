Air India’s new look

Tata Group-owned Air India on Saturday shared the first look of its new A350 planes after a paint job in France’s Toulouse. The planes will arrive in India this winter, informed the airline
The airline had rebranded itself earlier this year with a new red-purple-gold look and a new logo ‘The Vista’. A staggering $400 million is being spent to give Air India’s fleet the new look
