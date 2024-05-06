 BJP-led NDA won't even get 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP-led NDA won't even get 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

BJP-led NDA won't even get 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president again batted for caste census, saying it will reveal everything about status of people and change direction of politics in the country

BJP-led NDA won't even get 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ratlam, Monday, May 6, 2024. PTI



PTI

Alirajpur (MP), May 6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP-led NDA will not even get 150 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and that these elections were aimed at saving the Constitution which the saffron party and RSS want to change.

Addressing an election rally at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people.

The former Congress president again batted for a caste census, saying it will reveal everything about the status of people and change the direction of politics in the country.

“BJP leaders have clearly said that they will change the book (Constitution). They have given the slogan of 'abki baar, 400 paar'. Leave aside 400, they won't even get 150 seats,” Gandhi claimed.

“These Lok Sabha elections are for saving the Constitution which the BJP and RSS want to scrap, change and throw away,” he further claimed.

The Congress and the opposition INDIA alliance were protecting the Constitution, he said.

“It is due to it (Constitution) that the tribals, Dalits and OBCs are getting benefits. The tribals have the right over water, land and jungles due to the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to snatch the people's rights, he claimed. “We want to stop that,” he added.

“Their leaders have said that they will snatch away reservation given to tribals, Dalits and OBCs,” Gandhi claimed.

“I want to tell you from this stage that leave aside (talk of) snatching reservation, we are going to raise it above 50 per cent. The court has contained the reservation limit at 50 per cent,” he said.       

Gandhi said the Congress government will work for giving reservation to tribals, Dalits and OBCs as per their need.

“We call you adivasi, the first owner of the land and jungle. The Forest Rights Act, PESA have been implemented to protect your rights. They want to reverse the benefit we have extended to you all,” Gandhi claimed.

The INDIA alliance, if voted to power, would go ahead with a caste-based census and “economic census for the uplift of the tribal, Dalits, OBC and the poor from general castes.

“This is revolutionary work which we are going to do,” he said.

“Modiji only cares for 22 billionaire businessmen and has waived their loans of lakhs of crores,” Gandhi claimed.

The opposition alliance thinks about the uplift of tribals, Dalits, OBCs and the poor from general castes, he said.

Gandhi alleged that PM Modi lied about his government giving employment to two crore (youth annually).

He further said the Congress wants to turn crores of people into “lakhpathis” in the country.

Under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, a poor woman will be given Rs 1 lakh (annually) until her family is pulled out of poverty, Gandhi said.

“As part of the scheme, a woman will get Rs 8,500 per month,” he said.

Gandhi also said the opposition alliance, once voted to power, will enact a law to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their produce.

“As soon as our government is formed, we will waive the loans of farmers,” he said.

Gandhi claimed that currently unemployment in the country was the highest in the last 45 years.

The Congress leader also announced an increase in wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Caste census #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

2
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

4
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

8
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources say the cash is being counted to ascertain the ex...

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summons h...

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Temperatures are rising and voting percentages dropping; Iss...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

CISCE Classes 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal