CBI team visits Sandeshkhali

PTI

Kolkata: A 10-member team of the CBI on Saturday visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing, an official said. One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in the Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations, he said. Another part of the team visited the Sandeshkhali police station and spoke with local cops regarding the investigation.

