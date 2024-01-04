 Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

Mewat emerges as sextortion hub | Rs 10,390 cr lost in financial frauds in 3 years

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 3

Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana reported the highest cybercrime rates in the country in 2023 with Haryana’s Mewat emerging as a hub of sextortion, a serious online crime.

As against 129 cybercrimes per one lakh population reported nationally last year, Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana reported cybercrime rates much higher than the national average at 755, 432 and 381 per one lakh people respectively.

National agencies have blocked 2.9 lakh fake SIMs, 2,810 malicious URLs and 595 mobile apps

Of all cyber crimes in 2023, investment frauds made up 38 per cent followed by customer care or refund based or KYC expiry-related frauds; and sextortion which occurs when someone threatens to distribute private material if they refuse to share materials of intimate nature, grant sexual favours or transfer money.

The government data shows Rs 10,390 crore were lost to cybercrimes in the past three years after the launch of National Cybercrime Reporting portal in 2019.

“The cybercrime helpline 1930 is aiding in the recovery of lost money and in three years Rs 1,127 crore belonging to 4.3 lakh citizens has been recovered through official systems developed by linkages between the government and 23 banks and e-commerce companies. The recovery is around 10 per cent of the money lost,” Rajesh Kumar, head of Home Ministry’s India Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, said on Tuesday sharing national cybercrime trends.

He advised people to be judicious while granting app permissions; avail loans only from RBI regulated apps and call 1930 instantly if any recovery agent blackmails them online.

The RBI has so far whitelisted 395 instant loan apps and national agencies have blocked 2.9 lakh fake SIMs, 2,810 malicious URLs and 595 mobile apps based on response based on complaints registered at the national portal which eliminates the need to visit a police station to report online crimes.

Cyber experts warn people against answering video calls, which could expose them to sextortion, and say they are working with banks to prevent mule accounts (bank accounts that receive money from a third party, which is then transferred to someone else; these act as a bridge in money laundering). Kumar said cybercrimes grew at 61 per cent between 2022 and 2023 as against 113.7 per cent in the previous year.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Mewat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

2
Haryana

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

3
Entertainment

How a fraud posing as cop convinced Bollywood actor that she had drugs in her parcel; robs her of lakhs

4
Haryana

Former model Divya Pahuja, out on bail in case related to gangster Gadoli’s 'fake' encounter, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

5
Punjab

Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage

6
World

Over 100 killed, 188 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

7
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

8
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

9
India

No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Situation limps back to normal day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic-buying

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

Top News

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested, roads to his Delhi house blocked; police denies charge

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 wanted sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...

Jaishankar recalls how Pandit Nehru was hesitant in taking assistance from US following 1962 war with China

Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China

The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Chandigarh: Five in police net, 3 cases of phone snatching cracked

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

Delhi’s max temperature dips 4°C below normal

CBI to probe corruption case against forest officials

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Rama Mandi

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Jalandhar's Rama Mandi

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Jalandhar: Woman dies, 16-yr-old daughter hurt as car collides with scooter

Jalandhar: Cops keep tight vigil on anti-social elements

Campaign heats up for NRI Sabha president election

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

32-yr-old man ends life, wife, paramour booked

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters gurdwara in Patiala, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers

Patiala DC orders MC to expedite construction of sheds for strays