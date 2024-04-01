 Distinguished World War II veteran Subedar Thanseia no more: Army : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Distinguished World War II veteran Subedar Thanseia no more: Army

Distinguished World War II veteran Subedar Thanseia no more: Army

"His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima, a crucial confrontation in World War II."

Distinguished World War II veteran Subedar Thanseia no more: Army

People pay their last respects to Subedar Thanseia, a World War II veteran of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment in Mizoram on Monday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 1

Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army, whose actions at the crucial Battle of Kohima against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, has died at the age of 102 in Mizoram, officials on Monday said.

The Army veteran, who belonged to the state of Mizoram, breathed his last on March 31.

“His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima, a crucial confrontation in World War II, and his significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami,” a senior official said.

Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that “went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India’s military history”.

“His actions at Kohima, against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East,” the official added.

India mourns the loss of Subedar Thanseia, a “distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment”, the Army said.

After his retirement, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire with his dedication to community and country, actively participating in veteran affairs and educational initiatives.

His life after service was as impactful, fostering a spirit of patriotism and resilience in younger generations, the officials said.

The tribute to Subedar Thanseia witnessed an overwhelming turnout from army and civil fraternities, including comrades from the Assam Regiment, who came together to pay their respects, they said.

“His legacy leaves an indelible mark on the Indian Army, Assam Regiment and people of North East reminding us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers in the quest for peace and freedom,” the Army said.

The Northeast, while mourning his loss, celebrates Subedar Thanseia’s extraordinary life and service. His contributions to our nation and his role in the World War II will be remembered as a “beacon of bravery, leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty”, it said.

“Subedar Thanseia’s story is not just a testament to the past but a continuing source of inspiration for the future, honouring the legacy of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction,” the official said.

“In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination of those who have served before us, their stories shaping the foundation of our present and future. His memory will live on, a guiding light for generations to come, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice that defines the best of humanity,” the statement said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Army #Mizoram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Delhi

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

8
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

9
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

10
Punjab

Singers in poll fray, Faridkot contest to be a musical affair

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study