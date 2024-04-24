Ensure children below 12 seated with parents: DGCA to airlines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated airlines to allocate seats for children up to the age of 12 years with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR). The airlines are required to maintain a record of these seating arrangements.

The development comes in the backdrop of numerous complaints from passengers travelling in groups about being seated separately, especially from their children, if they choose not to pay extra for seat selection on the flights.

In this regard, the aviation regulator has revised the Air Transport Circular titled, “Unbundle of services and fees by scheduled airlines”.

The DGCA said some unbundled services were provided on an “opt-in” basis by airlines and were not mandatory. “There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure,” the statement said.

