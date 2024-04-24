Ensure children below 12 seated with parents: DGCA to airlines

New Delhi, April 23
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated airlines to allocate seats for children up to the age of 12 years with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR). The airlines are required to maintain a record of these seating arrangements.
The development comes in the backdrop of numerous complaints from passengers travelling in groups about being seated separately, especially from their children, if they choose not to pay extra for seat selection on the flights.
In this regard, the aviation regulator has revised the Air Transport Circular titled, “Unbundle of services and fees by scheduled airlines”.
The DGCA said some unbundled services were provided on an “opt-in” basis by airlines and were not mandatory. “There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure,” the statement said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...