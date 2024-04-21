Farmers have suffered the most under Modi regime, says Rahul

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 20

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today farmers had been made to suffer the most by the Narendra Modi government.

Rahul and Samajwadi Party chief Akhiesh Yadav jointly addressed a rally at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh in support of Congress candidate Danish Ali. Ali had won the seat in 2019 as a nominee of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Speaking at the gathering, the first election meeting jointly addressed by the two INDIA bloc partners in the country’s most populous state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul said, “Farmers in our midst…I must say you have been made to suffer the most by the Modi government”.

“You have heard how loans taken by super rich people have been written off while you have been refused the right price for your produce. The government’s double standards have certainly hurt you,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader promised to write off the loans taken by farmers. “As done by the previous UPA government, we will again waive the loans of farmers,” Rahul said. He promised that an agricultural commission would be set up and it would recommend waiving of farm loans whenever such a step was considered necessary.

Farmers would be provided a legal guarantee for the MSP of crops, he said.

Stating that farm labourers would benefit from the Mahalaxmi scheme, Rahul also spoke about the other guarantees promised by the Congress in its manifesto to benefit various sections of society.

Akhilesh Yadav said winds of change emerging from western UP would usher in a transformation that would not only reshape Uttar Pradesh but would also dislodge the BJP from power in Delhi.

Claiming that the BJP’s promises had fallen flat, particularly in improving the lives of farmers, Yadav asked, “Did any farmer’s income double?”

Reiterating the Opposition’s charge that the BJP was seeking a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections to change the Constitution, Yadav said, “We do not want the BJP’s guarantee, we want the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution. And we want to safeguard that Constitution.”

Want to save Constitution: Akhilesh

