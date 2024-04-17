Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence: Another suspect detained from Haryana

PTI

Mumbai, April 17

A man has been detained from Haryana in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence here, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was related to one of the two arrested accused, and they were constantly in touch before and after the incident, an official said.

The detained man was suspected to be taking instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

Notably, a Facebook post claiming the responsibility for firing surfaced hours after the incident. The post was allegedly uploaded by Anmol Bishnoi. Police had said on Tuesday that the probe hinted at Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in hiring the arrested duo.

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, arrested for allegedly firing at Khan's residence in Bandra area here on Sunday, were providing the detained suspect detailed information about their movements, and the calls were made using the Internet, the official said.

After the crime, Pal and Gupta left Mumbai and headed for Bhuj, the official said, adding that near Surat, they changed the SIM card of the mobile phone they were using to communicate.

To throw police off their trail, they switched off the mobile phone frequently. But the number they called was always the same, police noted during technical surveillance.

Soon, the suspect was tracked down and apprehended in Haryana, the official said, adding that he was brought to Mumbai and being questioned, but not arrested in the case yet.

Police had earlier claimed that Pal and Gupta were given around Rs 1 lakh for shooting at Khan's residence, and promised more money after the job.

