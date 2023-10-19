First passenger train to Droupadi Murmu’s village okayed

PTI

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu’s native place Rairangpur and Badampahad in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will now for the first time get passenger train connectivity. PTI

DGCA revises norms for powered hang gliders

New Delhi: The DGCA has issued amended norms for operating powered hang gliders. Now, a person cannot fly a powered hang glider without being authorised by a DGCA-approved instructor. PTI

Women’s marriage age: Panel gets extension

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee examining the Bill that proposes to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years has got a fresh three-month extension to table a report. The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2021 and referred to the standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

