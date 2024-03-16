FM: Linking raids with donations an assumption

New Delhi, March 15
In first comments from a Union minister on electoral bonds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the talk of links between probe agency raids and election bonds was an "assumption".
The data from the SBI released by the Election Commission revealed at least 14 of the top 30 companies which purchased electoral bonds faced action by central or state probe agencies.
"I think you've based yourself on huge assumptions that the money was given after the ED raid happened," she said.
“What if the companies gave the money, and after that, we still knocked at their doors through the ED? That's an assumption that the ED went, they wanted to save themselves and thus they came up with funds,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well