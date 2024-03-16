FM: Linking raids with donations an assumption

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

In first comments from a Union minister on electoral bonds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the talk of links between probe agency raids and election bonds was an "assumption".

The data from the SBI released by the Election Commission revealed at least 14 of the top 30 companies which purchased electoral bonds faced action by central or state probe agencies.

"I think you've based yourself on huge assumptions that the money was given after the ED raid happened," she said.

“What if the companies gave the money, and after that, we still knocked at their doors through the ED? That's an assumption that the ED went, they wanted to save themselves and thus they came up with funds,” she said.

