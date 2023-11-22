Government suspends DGCA official on graft allegations; Scindia says zero tolerance to malpractices

PTI

New Delhi, November 22

The government on Wednesday suspended DGCA official Captain Anil Gill as the aviation regulator is contemplating initiating disciplinary proceedings against him on alleged corruption charges.

Amid the graft allegations, a preliminary enquiry against him was completed and the report was submitted to the civil aviation ministry recently.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, Gill has been suspended under Section 10 of central civil services rules under which the appointing authority may place a government official under suspension in cases where a disciplinary proceeding against the person is contemplated or is pending.

Currently, Gill is a director posted in the Directorate of Aerosports at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“There is zero tolerance to malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law,” Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement.

During the period of suspension, Gill should be in the national capital, the order said.

The preliminary enquiry was conducted as per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms.

As per reports, corruption allegations pertain to his stint at the DGCA department that was handling flying training organisations.

In the wake of the graft allegations, the DGCA has also started carrying out a reshuffle of duties of various officials, and transferring them to different centres.

