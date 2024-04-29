In Outer Manipur, repoll ordered in six booths

Imphal: Repolling will be held at six places in Outer Manipur on April 30. EVMs were damaged at 4 booths, malfunctioned at another and voting halted at one booth due to a “threat”. PTI
TMC worker killed, BJP leader attacked
Kolkata: A TMC worker has been killed, while a local BJP leader has been injured in separate incidents in Kolkata on Sunday. TMC worker Sanjeev Das was killed in a clash. Meanwhile, a woman BJP leader lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by TMC workers in Anandapur area in south Kolkata. PTI
Modi runs govt for billionaires: Rahul
Cuttack: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that while PM Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for “select people” in Odisha. He alleged that the BJD and BJP were helping each other in the elections.
