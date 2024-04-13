India relocates staff as Myanmar conflict intensifies

New Delhi, April 12
The MEA has said it has relocated its staff from its consulate in the Myanmar port city of Sittwe to the former capital Yangon due to the precarious security situation.
“We have temporarily relocated our staff at the Consulate General of India, Sittwe, to Yangon. Our consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional. We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
