Jaishankar, Belarusian minister take stock of ties

New Delhi, March 12
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his counterpart from Belarus Sergei Aleinik. Belarus is one of the closest allies of Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
“Took stock of our bilateral political, trade and economic ties. Exchanged views on development partnership, defence, S&T and education. Also discussed the regional situation and cooperation in NAM, SCO and UN,” posted Jaishankar on X.
Aleinik is on an official visit to India from March 12 to 13. Also designated Special Envoy for relations with India, Aleinik has visited India earlier as Deputy Foreign Minister and First Deputy Foreign Minister in 2012 and 2022, respectively, stated an MEA release. “India and Belarus share warm and friendly relations and cooperate in a wide range of areas, including trade and economy, defence, security, education, culture, science and technology. They also cooperate in regional and multilateral institutions,” added the release.
