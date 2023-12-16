'Mastermind' in Parliament security breach Lalit Jha sent to 7-day custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Alleged mastermind of Parliament security breach Lalit Jha was sent to police custody for seven days by a special court here on Friday.

The public prosecutor informed special court judge Justice Hardeep Kaur that Jha was the mastermind of the conspiracy and more time would be needed to probe how the entire conspiracy was hatched and the motive behind it.

Jha wanted to create anarchy: Delhi Police Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their demands, Delhi Police told a city court on Friday. Police are also looking for the person who helped them in designing the shoes with cavities to hide canisters, sources said. PTI

The prosecution sought Jha’s 15-day custody, but the court granted seven days. The public prosecutor told the court that more time would also be needed to recover the of the accused’s mobile phone – a crucial evidence that will help in finding out from where he were receiving instructions.

The defence lawyer argued that not more than two to three days would be required to trace the mobile phone.

The prosecutor said since all the accused belong to different states, they need to be taken to those places to reconstruct sequence of events for which more time would be needed.

Four other accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam and Amol Shinde were nabbed from Parliament House complex on December 13 and remanded to police custody for seven days on Thursday.

Jha, who was on the run, surrendered on Thursday night at Kartavya Path Police Station in Delhi.

Vishal and his wife, in whose house all the accused had stayed before reaching Parliament, were detained from Gurugram, but were later allowed to go.

#Lalit Jha #Parliament security breach