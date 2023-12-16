Parliament security breach: Poster on Manipur, canisters hidden in shoe cavities, says FIR

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh & Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 15

Two partly torn posters — one containing “Jai Hind” slogan in English with a picture of a fist in the image of the Tricolour and another with slogans on the Manipur issue — as well as “made in China” canisters reading “For use in supervise arenas only (sic)", hidden in cavities made in custom-made sports shoes, were recovered from the four suspects who were arrested on December 13 following the security breach in Parliament.

Fifth suspect Lalit Jha, being termed the mastermind, had surrendered to the police on Thursday night. He was accompanied to the police station by Mahesh, who is reportedly missing.

According to Delhi Police FIR lodged in the case, the recovery of a pair of grey shoes of suspect Sagar Sharma had a cavity created by cutting inside the sole of the left shoe. The thickness of the sole was increased by affixing an additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. A similar cavity was found inside the sole of the left foot shoe of another suspect, Manoranjan D, it said.

The two had entered the Parliament complex on December 13 using a visitor's pass secured through the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha. They had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, setting off yellow smoke, triggering panic among MPs. Their other two accomplices - Neelam and Amol - were arrested outside Parliament complex, as they set of smoke canisters and raised slogans.

Another accomplice, Vishal, in whose house the suspects had stayed in Gurugram prior to the incident, was allowed to go home after being detained by police along with his wife.

In the FIR, the police have mentioned recovery of four used and one unused canisters of 'crackers' from Neelam and Amol. The labels on 'Made in China' canisters bore warnings of wearing goggles and gloves during use, and not setting these off indoors or in enclosed spaces. Also these were to be used only individuals 18 years and above, and not meant to be taken on airplanes.

#Lalit Jha #Manipur #Parliament security breach