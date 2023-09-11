Mastsya 6000: India sets sights on manned deep ocean mission ‘Samudrayaan’, reveals Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, September 11
After a successful touch down on the lunar surface, India is planning to send three humans in 6-km ocean depth in its first manned deep ocean mission ‘Samudrayaan’, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.
Union Minister Rijiju inspected ‘MATSYA 6000’, a manned submersible that will explore the depths of the Ocean as part of mission ‘Samudrayaan’.
Next is "Samudrayaan"— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2023
This is 'MATSYA 6000' submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and… pic.twitter.com/aHuR56esi7
The submersible is being developed at the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai. Once commissioned, three humans will be able to go in ocean depth to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment.
“Next is Samudrayaan. This is ‘MATSYA 6000’ submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment. The project will not disturb the ocean ecosystem,” the Minister of Earth Sciences said in a post on
“The Deep Ocean Mission supports the ‘Blue Economy’ vision of PM @narendramodi ji, and envisages sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improve livelihoods and jobs, and preserve ocean ecosystem health,” he said.
India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is currently near the Moon’s South Pole since its successful soft landing.
Weeks later, on September 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country’s maiden solar mission—Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India’s record 228-run victory over Pakistan
Kuldeep Yadav takes fifer; Pakistani bowlers struggle to con...
China says it welcomes India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor so long it doesn’t become a geopolitical tool
Analysts feel new corridor is first global connectivity proj...
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
The batting great scored 122 not out in only 94 balls, bring...