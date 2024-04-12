Modi govt ignoring farmers, poor: Rahul

Tribune News Service

Nagaur, April 11

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of providing preferential treatment to wealthy elites while neglecting the plight of poor, backward classes and farmers.

Speaking in a rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, organised in support of Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar, Rahul asserted that the two biggest issues in the country were unemployment and inflation but these were “not being raised by the media”. “Youth are demanding jobs, farmers struggling for minimum support price (MSP) and the women reeling under the inflation, but no one is listening,” he said.

Targeting PM Narendra Modi, he claimed that the PM had waived loans of some industrialists. That amount could have been used to pay MGNREGA wages for 24 years, he said.

Rahul further said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were about protecting the Constitution and democracy. “It is an election of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and the poor people in the general category,” he said.

He pledged to prioritise a caste census upon forming the government, aiming to allocate benefits according to each caste’s population share. He also announced plans to conduct audit of the assets of wealthy individuals and media conglomerates to ensure transparency and accountability. Rahul also vowed to waive off loans for the poor and provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually to women from impoverished families through direct benefit transfers.

