Modi: Must invest in disaster-resilient infrastructure

New Delhi, April 24
Underlining that nature and disasters have no borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said disasters and disruptions caused widespread impact in a highly interconnected world.
“The world can be resilient collectively only when each country is resilient individually,” PM Modi said while addressing the sixth edition of the international conference on disaster resilient infrastructure, via video-conferencing.
“We must invest in resilient infrastructure today for a better tomorrow,” he noted.
Noting the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters where the damage caused is usually evaluated in dollars, the Prime Minister highlighted that its true impact on people, families and communities was beyond numbers.
He drew attention to the impact of natural disasters on humans and mentioned earthquakes destroying houses, making thousands of people homeless, and natural disasters disrupting water and sewage systems putting people’s health at risk.
He also touched upon natural disasters that can impact energy plants leading to potentially dangerous situations. PM Modi further stressed that resilience must be factored into new infrastructure creation while also being a part of post-disaster rebuilding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...