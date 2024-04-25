Modi: Must invest in disaster-resilient infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Underlining that nature and disasters have no borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said disasters and disruptions caused widespread impact in a highly interconnected world.

“The world can be resilient collectively only when each country is resilient individually,” PM Modi said while addressing the sixth edition of the international conference on disaster resilient infrastructure, via video-conferencing.

“We must invest in resilient infrastructure today for a better tomorrow,” he noted.

Noting the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters where the damage caused is usually evaluated in dollars, the Prime Minister highlighted that its true impact on people, families and communities was beyond numbers.

He drew attention to the impact of natural disasters on humans and mentioned earthquakes destroying houses, making thousands of people homeless, and natural disasters disrupting water and sewage systems putting people’s health at risk.

He also touched upon natural disasters that can impact energy plants leading to potentially dangerous situations. PM Modi further stressed that resilience must be factored into new infrastructure creation while also being a part of post-disaster rebuilding.

