Once a hotbed of Naxalism, Gadchiroli now battling for development, regular power supply

Gadchiroli, April 5

In the easternmost tip of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region falls the Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, which goes to polls on April 19, during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Once a hotbed of Naxalite activities, it suffers from lack of development as there are hardly any industries, poor electricity supply in remote rural areas as well as unemployment, which is a big issue here.

Though there are coal mines in the neighbouring Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts under the aegis of Western Coalfields, they do not cover Gadchiroli district.

While BJP’s sitting MP Ashok Nete is eyeing a hat-trick from here, the Congress has replaced its previous candidate Namdev Usendi — who lost to Nete twice in 2014 and 2019 — with Namdev Kirsan, a retired government employee and academician.

Anil Dhamode, a political observer, said there was pressure on Congress leadership to give the ticket to Kirsan, a person who seems to enjoy a lot of popularity in the area.

“He was in government service but took VRS and joined politics. Despite the Congress preferring Usendi over him both in 2014 and 2019, Kirsan stuck with the party and extensively toured the area. He is quite visible and approachable, which has made him popular,” said Dhamode. Abdul Rahim, a farmer echoed his views: “Kirsan has gained popularity due to his visibility.”

Amit Dhanre, a retired college principal, said unemployment, lack of industries and poor rail connectivity were the key issues here.

