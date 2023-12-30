Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

IANS

New Delhi, December 30

A woman took to social media to share her experience on an IndiGo flight, slamming the airline for its alleged decline in food quality and service standards.

Dietician Khushboo Gupta, a resident of Delhi, posted a stomach-churning video on Instagram revealing a live worm she found in the veg sandwich she had bought during her IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Gupta narrated her ordeal on Instagram, questioning the airline's commitment to passenger safety and well-being.

“Despite knowing the quality of sandwiches was not good...the flight attendant continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly, and other passengers...What if anyone catches an infection?" Gupta voiced her concerns.

When Gupta reported the discovery of the worm to the IndiGo flight attendant, she claimed the response was inadequate.

According to Gupta, the flight attendant merely said, "We will replace it with something else," without addressing the broader issue of food safety on board.

The attendant assured Gupta that the matter would be brought to the attention of the department concerned.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said the crew had immediately ceased the service of the sandwich in question.

“We are aware of the concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food and beverage service on board,” said the spokesperson.

“Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the spokesperson said.

