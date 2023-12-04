PM Narendra Modi: Mandate against casteism, corruption, dynasty

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, December 3
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the BJP wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as a “vote for developed India and a mandate against casteism, corruption, appeasement and dynasties”.
Addressing BJP workers after the landslide victories, the PM said the verdicts would resonate globally and signalled the maturity of “Indian democracy and voters to elect stable governments”. PM Modi used the occasion to ask opposition Congress and anti-BJP INDIA alliance to “stop shielding the corrupt and take lessons from Sunday mandates”.
“Today’s results prove zero tolerance in every citizen’s heart for corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics. The government’s anti-corruption campaign has received massive people’s support,” he said.
