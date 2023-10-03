Prez, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary with people from across segments paying homage. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a message on the International Day of Non-Violence, said, “We commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action.” The UN marks October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Gandhi Smriti Museum, formerly Birla Bhavan, where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, and attended a prayer meeting.

PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gandhi memorial at Rajghat this morning and paid floral tributes.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion,” the Prime Minister said on X.

