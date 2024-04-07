Pune man serving as deck cadet on ship sailing from Indonesia to Singapore goes missing

Pune, April 7
A 22-year-old man from Pune serving as a deck cadet on a merchant ship has gone missing while the vessel was sailing from Indonesia to Singapore, his father said on Sunday.
Pranav Karad is employed at Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd for the last six months and has been missing since Friday afternoon, he said.
“The ship was traveling from Indonesia to Singapore. On Friday evening, we received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us our son had gone missing while onboard. We have been told a search operation is underway and efforts are being made to locate him,” said Pranav's father Gopal Karad.
“We are making attempts to reach out to the Union government for help. We have also approached Mumbai and Pune police. Pranav had done a three-year course in Marine Engineering from a city based education institute,” his father informed.
A Pune police official said Pranav's kin had approached them but they were redirected to Mumbai police since the shipping firm's office is in Andheri there.
