 QS World University Rankings chief lauds India for highest performance improvement among G20 nations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • QS World University Rankings chief lauds India for highest performance improvement among G20 nations

QS World University Rankings chief lauds India for highest performance improvement among G20 nations

India ranks fifth regionally for the number of top 200 entries and sixth for the number of top 100 entries

QS World University Rankings chief lauds India for highest performance improvement among G20 nations

Jawaharlal Nehru University. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Indian universities demonstrated the highest performance improvement among all the G20 nations this year, a significant 14 per cent year-on-year improvement in their average ranking, according to QS president Nunzio Quacquarelli.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University was identified as the highest-ranked university in India in the coveted rankings announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm. The university was ranked at the 20th position globally for development studies.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject were announced earlier this month in which IIM-Ahmedabad figured among the top 25 institutions globally for business and management studies while IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta were among the top 50.

“This year, Indian universities demonstrated the highest performance improvement among all G20 nations (a significant 14 per cent year-on-year improvement in their average ranking). In terms of research output, India has become one of the world’s most rapidly expanding research centres,” it said.

From 2017 to 2022, India’s research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, making it the world’s fourth-largest producer of research, the QS president said.

“India now ranks prominently in 44 out of the 55 QS Subject Rankings. Standout performances were noted in Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies and Physics, among others.

“The Institutes of Eminence contributed to 47 of the 69 Indian university positions within the top 100 in any of the subject rankings. Across Asia, India now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings, behind China,” he added.

The 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject provided independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programmes, taken by students at more than 1,500 universities in 95 countries and territories, across 56 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas (Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences).

The QS president said India’s higher education progress on the global stage has undoubtedly been aided by visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two discussed global higher education trends.

“During our engaging conversation, it was evident that PM Modi has a passionate commitment to revolutionise Indian education, reflected in the ambitious targets within the NEP. Our latest Subject Rankings show that these targets are beginning to manifest in the significant presence and enhanced performance of Indian universities: Our analysis covered over 1,500 universities in 96 countries, showcasing excellence in 55 academic subjects and five faculty areas,” he added.

In the broader Asian regional context, India secured the second spot in terms of the number of universities featured (69), trailing only mainland China (101) and holds the fourth position in the total number of ranked entries (454) after China (1,041), Japan (510) and South Korea (499).

India ranks fifth regionally for the number of top 200 entries and sixth for the number of top 100 entries.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#G20


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him