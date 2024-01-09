Ram idol consecration: January 22 to be a holiday and dry day in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, January 9
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state would declare a national holiday and a dry day on January 22, the day of Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya.
Terming the day a national festival, Yogi also instructed for a holiday in educational institutions on January 22.
He further ordered verification of all outsiders residing in Ayodhya to ensure fool proof security in view of VIP presence in the city on that day.
“There will be no sale of liquor in the state on the day of Pran Pratistha.
All government buildings should be decorated on January 22, arrangements should also be made for fireworks,” he said.
Yogi also said that a cleanliness campaign will start in Ayodhya on January 14. Yogi issued the directions after reviewing preparations for the consecration ceremony. He said the resting place of VVIPs would be decided in advance.
He also instructed deployment of tourist guides to introduce visiting devotees/tourists to the glory Ayodhya.
