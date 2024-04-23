Ready for debate on manifesto: Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi for his remark that the Congress manifesto bore an imprint of the Muslim League, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said he was ready for an open debate with the PM on the matter.

He said, “If we say we will give jobs to the youth, does it echo the Muslim League? Justice for women, legalising MSP for farmers… Does it sound like the Muslim League? Modi utters whatever comes to his mouth.”

Accusing the PM of targeting the Gandhi family, Kharge said no member of the Gandhi family had been the PM, a minister or Chief Minister since 1989. “But, he (Modi) still won’t stop attacking them. If anyone is trying to divide this country, it is him,” Kharge said.

The Congress leader accused the PM of spreading hatred among Hindus and Muslims, and among Dalits and other castes. PM Modi’s “400 paar” call during the election campaign was aimed at getting NDA two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha needed to change the Constitution, said Kharge while addressing a public meeting at Channaptna in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

He said Modi was not stopping RSS and BJP leaders from speaking on changing the Constitution “because he wants it to happen”.

“This election is important for saving the democracy and Constitution. If you don’t vote for the Congress, there will be no Constitution or democracy in the country,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi