 Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’ material: Delhi CM

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand speaks to the media after quitting the Cabinet and AAP. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 10

A day after the Delhi High Court dismissed CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the AAP convener on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of his petition after senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned it for immediate listing.

plea unlikely to be listed before Monday

  • Kejriwal’s petition is expected to be taken up only on Monday (April 15) when the top court reopens after Eid

Not Bond movie with sequels: HC raps ex-MLA

  • Delhi HC slammed repeated pleas for Kejril’s removal as CM
  • Not a Bond movie with sequels, it said, pulling up petitioner ex-AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar

“Send an email. I will look into it,” the CJI told Singhvi, who said the high court’s order was based on some “unreliable document” that was suppressed from the petitioner. However, Kejriwal’s petition was expected to be taken up only on Monday when the top court reopens after Eid.

Spelling further trouble for the beleaguered CM, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi HC had on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging his arrest by the ED, saying there was no violation of law or the Supreme Court’s verdicts. The ED was in possession of “enough material” that led to his arrest, the court said, rejecting his allegations of political vendetta.

In a related development, the Delhi HC on Wednesday refused to entertain former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar’s PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi CM following his arrest by the ED and said Rs 50,000 costs would be imposed on him. “We will impose heavy costs on you now. This is the third round of litigation we are dealing with,” a Bench led by Delhi HC Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, which had earlier termed it as a “publicity” litigation, told Kumar’s counsel.

“The Governor will take a call on this. We won’t. You are trying to involve us in political thicket… Please don’t do a political speech over here. Go to a corner of the road and do that. We have passed an order, you can challenge it…. It is because of people like your client that we are reduced to a joke. The more you speak, the more costs we will impose,” Justice Manhohan said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Kejriwal’s plea for permission to hold five meetings a week with his advocates, instead of two allowed to him.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said Kejriwal had failed to satisfy the court that he had been using the two permitted legal meetings per week solely for the purpose of discussing the pending litigations with his lawyers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, 4 others found selling drugs in Shimla; arrested

2
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

4
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

5
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

9
Punjab

After Arvind Kejriwal setback, AAP’s Punjab, Delhi leaders close ranks

10
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Patient booked for molesting doctor

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands