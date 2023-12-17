Sixth suspect held for security breach, 'destroyed' digital proof

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The Delhi Police today arrested the sixth suspect in the Parliament security breach case, Mahesh Kumawat, who was remanded in seven-day police custody by a special court. The police told the court that the suspects wanted to “petrify” parliamentarians and also wanted to create an atmosphere of unrest in the country.

Delhi police may reconstruct sequence of events today The Delhi Police have sought Parliament secretariat’s permission to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the December 13 security breach, say sources

Though the procedure was to take place on Saturday, it may now happen on Sunday as on December 18, House will be functioning MP likely to be questioned BJP MP Prathap Simha, whose office had issued visitor’s pass to two suspects, has refused to comment, saying he will speak to the media at an appropriate time

Simha is learnt to have met Speaker on Dec 14 & informed him suspect Manoranjan’s father was apparently in touch with his office for visitor’s pass. Cops may question him next week

Kumawat, who had accompanied one of the suspects and alleged “mastermind” in the case, Lalit Jha, to the Kartavya Path police station when the latter had surrendered on the night of December 14, was under the detention of the police since then and was being interrogated.

The police said Kumawat was also part of the conspiracy to launch an attack on Parliament. He is a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan. The police are also questioning his cousin Kailash in connection with the security breach, but have not yet arrested him.

The public prosecutor representing the police said Kumawat was involved in destroying digital evidence along with co-accused Lalit Jha and was part of the whole conspiracy.

The police also told the court that Kumawat was in contact with the other suspects for the past two years.

The police had sought 15-day police custody for Kumawat. However, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded him in seven-day police custody.

The other five suspects — Neelam, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha — have also got seven-day remand.

Meanwhile, parents of Neelam Azad moved an application in the Patiala House Courts seeking permission to meet her. They also sought a copy of the FIR in connection with the case.

#Parliament security breach