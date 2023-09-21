‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today alleged an attack on the Constitution by the BJP and pointed out that copies of the Constitution given to MPs on the opening day of the new Parliament building did not contain the words “socialist” and “secular”.

The Preamble to the Constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950, had originally described India as a “sovereign democratic republic”. During the Emergency, the Indira Gandhi government had, through the 42nd constitutional amendment, inserted the words “socialist” and “secular” into the Preamble, making India a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic”.

“We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976, but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn’t have those words, it is a matter of concern…. Their intention is suspicious,” Chowdhury said, adding he wanted to raise the issue but didn’t get an opportunity. “Now the Preamble and the Constitution have been changed. Two key words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ have been omitted. It’s a clear message the government is sending. It’s unfortunate,” said Congress general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the MPs were given a copy of the original Constitution, and the words “secular” and “socialist” did not feature in the text drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“This was the original copy when the Constitution was adopted. It did not have the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. This is an unnecessary controversy,” BJP MP Sushil Modi said, adding the word “socialist did not have relevance any more”.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha