Start visa services: Canadian Sikh societies to EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

Khalsa Diwan Society, Vancouver, together with other Sikh societies of British Columbia has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding changes made by the Indian government to the visa application and approvals for the citizens of Canada.

The letter says there is a ban on issuing visas to Canadian citizens for travel to India. It is inconvenient for the Canadian citizens to travel to India during the peak tourist season. A lot of businesses in Punjab depend on arrival of tourists during winter. There are also individuals who were planning to get married in India and have already paid for these arrangements but are unable to travel to India because they do not have a visa.

The society requested the minister to restart the visa process. Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has backed the demand of the Society saying the External Affairs Ministry should resume visas, as the current situation is causing hardships for the diaspora who need to visit their families for urgent matters. Sahney added “it’s essential for our gurdwaras to be more outspoken in condemning hatred and embracing their Indian heritage, where our Great Gurus spread messages of love and compassion”.

