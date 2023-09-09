Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

PTI

Nandyala (AP), September 9

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 371 crore Skill Development scam in an early morning police operation here on Saturday which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, police said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery) of the IPC, according to the notice.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under Section 50 (1) (2) of the CrPC.

At a recent meeting in Rayadurgam, Anantapur district, Naidu hinted that he could be attacked or arrested soon.

Meanwhile, TDP's official X handle, shared dramatic videos of police swooping in on Naidu's bus to arrest him. The video showed TDP leaders arguing with police officials.

After addressing a women's gathering at Banaganapalli in Kurnool district under ‘Babu Surety – Bhavishyathuku Guarantee' outreach programme, Naidu retired in his caravan at Nandyala to be woken up by police in the small hours of Saturday for his arrest.

Police were seen knocking Naidu's caravan door to wake him up in the run-up to his arrest. Further visuals showed the TDP chief discussing with officials while seated in the marriage hall.

Before arresting him, in the video shared by TDP, Naidu was seen demanding the police to provide him the FIR copy.

“How could you arrest me without having my name in the FIR? Without providing the material. You have to give me all the information,” demanded Naidu.

Another TDP leader sitting beside Naidu demanded the police to show the prima facie cause for arresting the opposition leader.

However, the police official observed that this was a two-year-old case, referring to the alleged Skill Development Scam involving the misappropriation of Rs 371 crore.

TV visuals suggest that there are protests by the TDP cadre at some places in the state.

Government Adviser S Ramakrishna Reddy told media that the police need not give notice before arrest in economic offences.

Even if there is no mention of the accused name in the FIR, he added.