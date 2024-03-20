 Two decades after being ‘incorrectly diagnosed’ with AIDS, Supreme Court awards ‘wrongfully discharged’ soldier Rs 50 lakh compensation, full pension : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Two decades after being ‘incorrectly diagnosed’ with AIDS, Supreme Court awards ‘wrongfully discharged’ soldier Rs 50 lakh compensation, full pension

Two decades after being ‘incorrectly diagnosed’ with AIDS, Supreme Court awards ‘wrongfully discharged’ soldier Rs 50 lakh compensation, full pension

The appellant was enrolled in the Indian Army in October 1993 as a havildar on a clerical post

Two decades after being ‘incorrectly diagnosed’ with AIDS, Supreme Court awards ‘wrongfully discharged’ soldier Rs 50 lakh compensation, full pension

The Bench further directed that in computing the quantum of pension payable to the appellant, the respondents shall take into account allowances and increments that the appellant would have been entitled to, had he continued in service till the date of his retirement as havildar.



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 20

Over two decades after a soldier was invalidated out from service on grounds of having contracted AIDS, the Supreme Court has awarded him full pensionary benefits along with Rs 50 lakh as compensation for incorrect diagnosis, lapses on the part of the authorities and wrongful termination of services.

“In view of the extreme mental agony thus undergone by the appellant, in not only facing the apathetic attitude of the respondents but in facing the concomitant social stigma and the looming large death scare that accompanied such a discharge from the armed forces, we deem it fit to award a lumpsum compensation of Rs 50 lakh towards compensation on account of wrongful termination of services, leave encashment dues, non-reimbursement of medical expenses and the social stigma faced,” the apex court’s Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ruled on March 20.

“In addition to the above, the appellant shall be entitled to pension in accordance with law as if he had continued in service as havildar and on completion of the required years of service retired as such, without being invalided,” the Bench directed.

The Bench further directed that in computing the quantum of pension payable to the appellant, the respondents shall take into account allowances and increments that the appellant would have been entitled to, had he continued in service till the date of his retirement as havildar, though he would not be allowed to raise any plea for considering the possibility of any promotion above this rank.

The appellant was enrolled in the Indian Army in October 1993 as a havildar on a clerical post. In 1999, when he began suffering from fever, headache and vomiting, he was referred to the Jabalpur Military Hospital, where he tested positive for HIV.

During subsequent medical disorders and treatment and in view of the existing medical policies and standing orders, he was officially diagnosed with AIDS and was discharged from service in December 2001, after eight years and 58 days of service, at the young age of 27.

He approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking quashing of his discharge order. A single judge bench allowed his petition with consequential benefits in 2006, but a Division Bench reversed the order in 2007 after observing that he was not discharged solely on the grounds of having contracted a sexually transmitted disease but that AIDS would incapacitate his physical ability to perform military duties.

He also approached the Director General Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS), seeking a review medical board. The DGAFMS rejected his appeal in 2009 on the grounds that the criterion for his discharge was satisfied in terms of the Army’s prevailing policy at the time.

The DGAFMS’s order was challenged before the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal, which upheld the discharge on the grounds that the medical report had concluded after sufficient investigation and detail that he was suffering from CNS Tuberculosis and Immune Surveillance for HIV.

The soldier had argued that he was misdiagnosed with AIDS and there had been an error in medical report itself, since the appellant never suffered from tuberculosis which was taken as a defining illness for AIDS.

It was urged that the appellant was merely suffering from double vision, which the doctors misdiagnosed as a tuberculosis-related symptom of blindness.

He further contended that as per the Army’s 2003 guidelines, he was fit for service since his CD4 cell count was above the minimum limit. It was further argued that the appellant was asymptomatic till date, without undergoing any anti-retro viral therapy as would have been prescribed for a person suffering from AIDS.

“We have no doubt in our mind that this is a case of wrong diagnosis and false alarm with imperilling consequences for the appellant. The respondents’ contention that doctors in 2001 have used their best professional judgment to opine that the appellant was HIV+ve, in our opinion, should be rejected,” the Supreme Court’s Bench said while observing that nothing has been brought on record to indicate that the appellant was unfit to continue in service as a clerk after undergoing treatment.

“On the other hand, there are lapses galore on the part of the respondents. They were, in spite of being aware of the adverse and pernicious impact on the appellant, grossly careless and negligent,” the apex court remarked.

“We find the respondents here have mechanically denied the appellant’s request for disability status in a most arbitrary and unreasonable manner,” the Bench added.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Army #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

3
Punjab

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

4
Punjab

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

5
Himachal

‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 Himachal Congress rebels

6
Punjab

GURDASPUR LS SEAT: Setback for BJP aspirants as RSS leader joins poll race

7
Comment

Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

8
India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

9
Uttar Pradesh

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel for election commissioners

In an affidavit filed in the SC, it says EC's independence d...

India admits involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report

India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report

New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed...

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the spiritual leader ...

NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab

NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab

Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, th...

PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there, new dates being worked out: MEA

PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21 to 22 as part...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

Punjab and Haryana High Court eliminates geographical barriers, allows litigants to join court proceedings remotely

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Vehicle licence plates in Delhi to be scanned at petrol pumps for pollution certificate validity

Delhi court allows jailed BRS leader Kavitha to meet sons, mother in custody

Snake venom case: Two associates of Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Police seize Rs 40 lakh cash from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police seize Rs 40 lakh cash from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village