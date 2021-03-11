3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 25
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, tweeted.
Details of the operation are awaited.
