4 killed, 2 missing in Ganderbal road accident

Srinagar, April 28
Four persons died while two others were missing after a passenger vehicle rolled down into Nallah Sindh in the Ganderbal district on Sunday, an official said here.
A passenger vehicle with nine persons on board skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, the official said. He said a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and police. “Three persons were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said and added that four bodies have been retrieved.
