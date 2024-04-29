4 killed, 2 missing in Ganderbal road accident

PTI

Srinagar, April 28

Four persons died while two others were missing after a passenger vehicle rolled down into Nallah Sindh in the Ganderbal district on Sunday, an official said here.

A passenger vehicle with nine persons on board skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, the official said. He said a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and police. “Three persons were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said and added that four bodies have been retrieved.

