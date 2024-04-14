4-yr-old girl among 5 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Doda

Jammu, April 13
Five persons were killed and as many injured on Saturday evening when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, police said. The vehicle was on its way to Kathawa from Thathri when the accident took place at Khanpura in Thathri sub-division around 7 pm, they said.
Station House Officer of Thathri Police Station Suresh Gautam who led the rescue operation said five persons, including a woman and a four-year-old girl, were killed in the accident, while five were hospitalised and are said to be critical.
The five injured persons were evacuated to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the vehicle suffered extensive damage in the accident.
The police identified four deceased as Mukhtiyar Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Mohd Rafi, Ireena Begum.
The four-year-old girl who lost her life is the daughter of Mohd Amir and Saima who were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, the police said.
The other injured included Sufiyan Sheikh and two girls, they said.
Expressing grief over the accident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sinha said, “I am deeply grieved and shocked at the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unfortunate road accident at Phagsoo, Doda today.” He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
“I have issued instructions to district administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons,” the LG added.
