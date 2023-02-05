5 families evacuated after house develops cracks in J-K’s Ramban

Jammu, February 5
Five families were shifted to a school building after their houses developed cracks following an expansion work on a highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.
A resident told reporters that the cracks were developed after cutting activity was carried out by a construction company on the highway as a result of which the hill began to slide down in the Basti area.
It also slid down due to rain, he said.
The station house officer (SHO) and tehsildar evacuated the families and shifted them to a school.
The residents have sought action against the construction company, blaming them for making the area housing 20 to 25 houses insecure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
Lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal cha...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says starting Sunday party wil...
Shashi Tharoor condoles Pervez Musharraf’s demise, calls him ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’; BJP slams Congress
BJP accuses Congress of ‘Pakistan parasti (worshipping)’
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...