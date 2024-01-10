5 girls’ hostels, other educational infra coming up in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh today led a comprehensive review of the education sector, covering all 10 education zones in the district.

The Chief Education Officer presented detailed information on government-sponsored schemes, infrastructure, schools in aspirational blocks, zone-wise pupil-teacher ratios, and the status of various initiatives like Samagra Shiksha. The meeting included updates on girls’ hostels, KGBV schools, ICT labs, Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India, board examinations, and digital initiatives.

It was informed that the district has 10 education zones, including 2 aspirational blocks, with a total of 537 operational schools.

The DC called for expediting the ongoing construction of 5 girls’ hostels, emphasising the completion of works in Doda and Bhella. The DC directed education officials to coordinate efforts to ensure efficient utilisation of government funds meant for amplification of school infrastructure. He laid stressed on rationalisation of teaching staff, minimisation of dropout rate, ensuring punctuality, and strengthening infrastructure of KGBV.

Reviewing the performance of schools in board exams, the DC was informed that the district recorded a pass percentage of 98.31 in 8th exams, 79.80 in 10th exams, and 67.69 in 12th exams. He directed for remedial measures in schools with low results.

Seeking best amenities for students, he asked for providing water supply connections to KGBV girls’ hostels, streamlining the working of Anganwadi centers, making provision of library in schools and improvement of enrollment. The DC also urged for utilising aspirational block and panchayat funds for upgrading facilities in schools and providing the best teaching staff to underperforming schools.

Stress was also laid on construction of boundary walls around girls’ hostels, physiotherapy facilities for bedridden students, and proper functioning of schools under ZEOs’ jurisdictions. He urged promoting digital initiatives, weekly online interactions with students, and utilising funds for upgrading of school infrastructure.

