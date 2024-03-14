Rs 9L penalty imposed for illegal mining

Jammu, March 13
A team of Mining Department and the police seized an excavator machine involved in the illegal mining.
District Mineral Officer Kathua (DMO) Rajinder Singh imposed Rs 9 lakh penalty on the excavator for illegal digging and excavation.
The excavator was seized from Palan Morh areas of Sahar Khad where riverbed mineral was dug and lifted to Shree Krishna Stone Crusher without seeking permission from the Mining Department.
The action was initiated on the complaint of some local people. The DMO informed that there are clear directions from Kathua DC to curb the practices of illegal mining in the district.
The DMO informed that three excavators have already been seized from the same locations for illegal excavation in the Khad in violation of the rules of the Geology and Mining Department.
