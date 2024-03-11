ADGP discusses security, law and order in Reasi district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir Police are leaving no stone unturned in different parts of the Union Territory to keep a tab on anti-national elements.

For this purpose, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain visited Reasi district where he interacted with the police officials and directed them to be aware of the elements who can disrupt peace in the district.

Jain conducted a comprehensive review of the security and law and order situation in the district. The inspection aimed to bolster security measures and streamline emergency preparedness protocols. Jain held meeting with DIG Udhmpur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat and SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma.

During the assessment, special attention was given to the security arrangements surrounding the annual pilgrimage to the revered Shivkhohri shrine, a significant religious event that draws pilgrims from far and wide.

The security drill of the shrine and preparedness of law enforcement agencies to manage the influx of devotees and maintain order along the yatra route was discussed.

An official informed that directions were passed to carry out thorough checking of all the suspected people, so that no unwanted elements is allowed to indulge in any kind of criminal activities or any action which may prove prejudicial to the security of the area. Besides, joint long range patrols of police and CRPF have also been launched round-the-clock in the entire area of Ransoo and its surrounding region.

The ADGP directed to conduct joint security drill with CRPF for security of the shrine and mentioned it as a top priority of police. He stressed upon frequent verification and census of migrants in and around Reasi town.

