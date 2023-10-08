Age relaxation plea for exam rejected

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 7

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking directions to relax the upper age limit of 35 years for the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2023. “We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Friday, dismissing the petition against the October 4 verdict of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that had refused to relax the upper age limit.

Earlier, the CJI agreed to take up the matter following an urgent mentioning made by the petitioner’s counsel who submitted that the examination was scheduled on Sunday. The J&K Public Service Commission had notified that the maximum age for the examination must be 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

As many as 23 candidates aged between 36 and 38 years had moved the HC seeking one-time age relaxation due to the withdrawal of posts they had applied for in 2019 when they were still eligible.

Citing the February 15, 2022 notification issued by the General Administration Department granting one-time age relaxation to candidates who had previously applied for withdrawn posts, they had sought a similar relief.

Rejecting the petition, the HC had stated that the petitioners had multiple opportunities to participate in previous selection processes held between 2009 and 2018.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court