Apni Party, DPAP, PC our ‘allies’: BJP leader

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 4

In a startling statement, Naseer Lone, the district president of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, has claimed that Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP, and Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference are intricately connected with the BJP, labelling them as ‘cousins’.

During a media interaction, Lone claimed that these regional parties maintain close ties with the BJP.

“People should be aware that Apni Party, Azad-led DPAP, and Peoples Conference are allies of BJP. They are deceiving people, and at the end of the day, they’re with us,” asserted Lone.

He urged people to be cautious, advising, “Let me make people aware that they should not fall prey to them. If you are joining them (DPAP, AP, and PC), then you should directly join BJP. These parties are like our cousins. They’re with us.”

This revelation has triggered debates and speculations regarding the intricate political affiliations and connections among these regional parties.

