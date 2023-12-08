Apni Party head to contest LS poll from north Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 7

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has announced that its president, Altaf Bukhari, will contest the upcoming parliamentary election from Baramulla-Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The decision to field Bukhari was reached through a party consensus, declared JKAP senior leader Dilawar Mir in the presence of scores of party supporters and workers during a convention in Bandipora district on Thursday.

Bukhari, in his speech, pledged to advocate for equal rights and the welfare of the region’s residents. He reiterated his belief in Jammu and Kashmir’s future within India and affirmed that his party would refrain from making false promises or resorting to emotional slogans.

Bukhari expressed the readiness of the Apni Party to collaborate with other political entities for the overall development of Kashmir.

He launched a scathing critique of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of engaging in deceptive politics. Highlighting the contrast between the Apni Party and its counterparts, Bukhari asserted that his party would always prioritize truthfulness.

Apni Party contends that the restoration of Article 370 is a false narrative, while the NC and PDP have formed the Gupkar Alliance advocating for the reinstatement of Article 370 and statehood for J&K.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar