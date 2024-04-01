Army holds literacy & health drive for Bakerwal community

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

The Indian Army organised a free literacy and health wellness drive for the Bakerwal community at Dhanwal village in Akhnoor, Jourian and Bhalwal to foster the bond between the Army and the community.

“Free medicines for community members and livestock were distributed, ensuring access to essential healthcare services. Books too in vernacular language were provided to children to improve the level of literacy and education in the community. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Bakerwal community” said an official spokesperson.

He said the distribution of medicines and books underscores the Army’s commitment to serving and strengthening the community in the state.

“The Indian Army remains dedicated to undertaking similar initiatives in the future, reaffirming its commitment to supporting marginalized communities and promoting their wellbeing. The head of the tribe appreciated this thoughtful gesture and said that these initiatives will not only promote literacy but also ensure access to healthcare, fostering stronger bonds and empowerment within the community” the spokesperson said.

