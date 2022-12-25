Army seizes cache of arms in Baramulla

Baramulla, December 24
The Army on Saturday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Baramulla district.
A security official said: “The Baramulla police, along with three personnel of the Army, seized 8 AKS 74u with 24 mags and 560 rounds, 12 pistols with 24 mags and 244 rounds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with a Pakistan flag imprint, wheat bags and synthetic gunny bags with ‘Made in Pakistan’ print from the Hathlanga sector, Uri.”
A case has been registered at the Uri police station in this regard and investigation has been launched.
The J&K Police on Friday arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan. After receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with narcotics from his house.
