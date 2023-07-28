‘Art 370 led to erosion of Indian identity in Valley’: Pandit group moves SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 27

Ahead of the commencement of Constitution Bench hearing on petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 2, a Kashmiri Pandit group on Thursday moved the Supreme Court (SC) to support the Centre’s 2019 move to end the special status of J&K.

In a plea filed in the top court, ‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’ said Article 370 and Article 35A were major reasons for eroding Indian identity within the Kashmir valley. “Articles 370 and 35A were the biggest reason for the lack of psychological integration of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India and it became a breeding ground for separatist ideas leading to the ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiri Pandits,” Youth 4 Panun Kashmir submitted.

Almost four years after the removal of special status of J&K, the SC is all set to commence on August 2 hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into union territories. The hearing will be on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, when the top court takes up miscellaneous matters, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had said on July 11, fixing the modalities of the hearing.

The Constitution Bench, which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, will take up more than 20 petitions challenging the Presidential order nullifying Article 370.

#Hindus #Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits #Supreme Court