BJP evading elections in J&K, says Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, May 21
Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the Assembly elections in J&K were being delayed because the UT administration had failed to do justice with the people with regard to development, employment and other issues. Addressing a meeting of party workers at Mongri tehsil in Udhampur, Bukhari said, “Amid growing public anguish against the UT administration, being directly controlled by the BJP from Centre, the saffron party does not want to face polls in J&K because of misgovernance.”
He said issues related to development, growing unemployment, unaddressed issues of educational and health sectors in J&K had given rise to anti-administration sentiments.
