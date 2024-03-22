CRPF constable dies during exercise

Srinagar, March 21
A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fell unconscious on Thursday in Kupwara district and was later declared dead.
Sources in the Police Department said a CRPF constable, identified as Sreejith J, deployed in the 162 Battalion, fell unconscious during a routine exercise at the District Police Lines in Kupwara today.
“He was immediately shifted to a hospital in the town where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” the sources said.
