CRPF constable dies during exercise

IANS

Srinagar, March 21

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fell unconscious on Thursday in Kupwara district and was later declared dead.

Sources in the Police Department said a CRPF constable, identified as Sreejith J, deployed in the 162 Battalion, fell unconscious during a routine exercise at the District Police Lines in Kupwara today.

“He was immediately shifted to a hospital in the town where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” the sources said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar