Cybercrime unit recovers Rs 2.89L so far

Jammu, May 2

The cybercrime investigation unit of the J&K police in Samba district has been able to recover defrauded amount of Rs 2,89,512 in different complaints since its inception.

The cybercrime investigation unit has solved cases by recovering online defrauded amount of Rs 1,72,512 and offline defrauded amount of Rs 1,17,000 so far since its inception in Samba in February this year. These complaints were related to frauds involving mobile recharge, installation of third-party mobile Apps, phishing among others.

“The team of unit headed by inspector-rank officer displayed relentless efforts and advanced technical skills, leading to the successful liening the defrauded amount of Rs 2,89,512. Further investigations into the cyber complaints are going on” said an official.

A dedicated cybercrime investigation unit has been established in the premises of police station Samba to deal exclusively with cybercrime complaints which includes online financial frauds, social media frauds.

J&K Police has appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and not to share credentials online or offline with anybody, not to click unknown lurking links and promptly report any suspicious online activities to the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930.

