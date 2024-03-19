DGP RR Swain listens to public grievances in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 18

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain on Monday paid a visit to Doda district and chaired a grievance redressal programme.

The DGP was accompanied by DIG Shridhar Patil, Doda DC Harvinder Singh, Doda SSP Javaid Iqbal among others. The DGP on his arrival paid tributes by laying wreath at Martyrs Memorial at the District Police Line, Doda.

In a day long visit to Doda, the DGP presided over a scheduled public interaction which witnessed a massive response as a large number of people turned for the programme and put forth their grievances directly to the DGP.

“The DGP heard all the grievances patiently and assured the participants time-bound redressal of genuine issues. The interaction was attended by people from Gandoh, Dessa, Assar, Marmat, Bhaderwah, families of police martyrs and serving police personnel, who placed their grievances for redress before the DGP,” an official said.

“We are planning for increasing the frequency of public grievances redressal programme at different levels to ensure that multitudes of complaints from the public are redressed effectively. It is the primary aim of police to provide justice which entails differentiating right from wrong,” said the DGP.

